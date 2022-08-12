Gas (GAS) Tops One Day Volume of $9.93 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, Gas has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $31.07 million and $9.93 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can now be purchased for $3.07 or 0.00012834 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

