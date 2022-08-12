GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €39.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on G1A. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR G1A opened at €37.69 ($38.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.97 ($32.62) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($49.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.03.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

