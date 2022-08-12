GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €39.00 by Barclays

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

Barclays set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on G1A. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR G1A opened at €37.69 ($38.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.97 ($32.62) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($49.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.03.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.