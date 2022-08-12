Genesis Shards Market Cap Hits $205,650.41 (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $205,650.41 and approximately $10,120.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00038770 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

