Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Up 257.5% in July

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 257.5% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.0 days.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 7.0 %

GNMSF stock traded up $24.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 655. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.69. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $260.25 and a fifty-two week high of $500.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.34%.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

