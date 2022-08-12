GeoDB (GEO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $344.00

GeoDB (GEO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last week, GeoDB has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $271,395.57 and $344.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,969.37 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00037488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00127774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00068341 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 67,271,419 coins. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock.

Buying and Selling GeoDB

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.