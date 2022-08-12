Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $10.76 Million Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250,000 shares during the period. Marqeta accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marqeta by 536.1% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ MQ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 302,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,514. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.59. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Insider Activity

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MQ. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

About Marqeta

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.