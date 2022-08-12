Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $7.14 Million Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,666 shares during the quarter. Qualtrics International makes up 0.8% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 1,086.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,999,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,831 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at $81,352,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth $72,266,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Qualtrics International by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,149,000 after buying an additional 1,515,861 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on XM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $33.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.12.

Qualtrics International Price Performance

NASDAQ:XM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,808. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.72. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

