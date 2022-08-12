Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,715 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of CompoSecure worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $4,105,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $2,697,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth about $10,905,000.

CMPO traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,635. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. Analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault acquired 5,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $37,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CompoSecure news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault bought 5,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $37,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,366,959 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,049.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,099 shares of company stock worth $168,826 in the last three months. 23.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMPO. B. Riley raised their target price on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

