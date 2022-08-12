Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $1,509,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $4,552,000.

Get Sound Point Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCMU remained flat at $10.14 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

About Sound Point Acquisition Corp I

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It primarily focuses on technology, media, consumer brands, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Point Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.