Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 146,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

