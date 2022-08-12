Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 576.15 ($6.96).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 476.40 ($5.76) on Monday. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 302.55 ($3.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 456.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 466.52. The company has a market capitalization of £62.39 billion and a PE ratio of 1,530.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

