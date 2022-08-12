Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.98) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.22) EPS.

GBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

GBT stock opened at $66.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 6.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $73.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,015,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $577,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

