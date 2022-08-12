Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Down 4.4%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.59 and last traded at $25.66. Approximately 18,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,115,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

GLBE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 46.02%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1,207.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,164 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,321,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,688 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,872,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

