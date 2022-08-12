Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Down 4.4%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.59 and last traded at $25.66. Approximately 18,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,115,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GLBE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.11.
Global-e Online Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1,207.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,164 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,321,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,688 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,872,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Read More
