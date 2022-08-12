Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) Short Interest Up 300.0% in July

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPACU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 1,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,885. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 487.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 22,902 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

About Global Partner Acquisition Corp II

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

