Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Position Raised by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,697,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,456 shares during the period. Global X Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 17.46% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $241,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $224,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BUG traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,348. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.