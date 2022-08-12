Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners trimmed its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056,235 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 612,633.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,887,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after buying an additional 507,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,794,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS:PAVE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. 733,496 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91.

