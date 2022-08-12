Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 636.4% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Glucose Health Stock Up 3.6 %
Glucose Health stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. Glucose Health has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.25.
Glucose Health Company Profile
