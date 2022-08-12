Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 636.4% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Glucose Health Stock Up 3.6 %

Glucose Health stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. Glucose Health has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

