goeasy Ltd. (GSY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 on October 14th

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

goeasy Trading Up 5.2 %

GSY opened at C$138.46 on Friday. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$95.00 and a 52 week high of C$218.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$107.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$122.88. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 16.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$232.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that goeasy will post 14.3299989 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About goeasy

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GSY shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$194.25.

(Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.