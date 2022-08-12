goeasy Ltd. (GSY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 on October 14th

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
goeasy Trading Up 5.2 %
GSY opened at C$138.46 on Friday. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$95.00 and a 52 week high of C$218.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$107.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$122.88. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 16.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20.
goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$232.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that goeasy will post 14.3299989 earnings per share for the current year.
About goeasy
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.
