goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) PT Raised to C$160.00 at Scotiabank

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EHMEF. TD Securities increased their price target on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.29.

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF traded up $8.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.36. The company had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 555. goeasy has a 52 week low of $72.55 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average is $95.97.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

