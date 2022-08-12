Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Gap Down to $5.65

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.45. Gogoro shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 341 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gogoro in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.60 price objective on the stock.

Gogoro Trading Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.00.

Institutional Trading of Gogoro

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.46 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gogoro stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of Gogoro as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

