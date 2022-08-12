GoHelpFund 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,597.00 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One GoHelpFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $5,802.84 and approximately $6,597.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015134 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00039049 BTC.
GoHelpFund Coin Profile
GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com.
GoHelpFund Coin Trading
