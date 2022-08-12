Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 158,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,110,961 shares.The stock last traded at $4.29 and had previously closed at $3.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.05 to $4.95 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.76.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

