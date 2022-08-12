Goldcoin Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $2,254.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00258087 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000688 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000993 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.