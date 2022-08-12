Golden Goose (GOLD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $63,751.00

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 76.8% against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $202,600.63 and $63,751.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews.

Golden Goose Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

