Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) versus Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Financial Contrast

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 22.81% 7.21% 0.90% Gouverneur Bancorp 19.17% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $31.94 million 2.69 $6.12 million $1.04 11.63 Gouverneur Bancorp $6.56 million N/A $1.07 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Magyar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

40.3% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Magyar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Magyar Bancorp pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magyar Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Magyar Bancorp beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and construction loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, it offers non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. The company has seven branch offices located in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal, home improvement, automobile and motorcycle, camper and boat, recreational vehicles, passbook, and mortgage loans; and construction, commercial real estate, commercial installment, short-term working capital, and equipment loans, as well as home equity line of credit, and commercial lines of credit and letters of credit. The company also invests in general obligation municipal bonds and debt securities issued by the United States government and its agencies; and mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises. In addition, it offers online, mobile, bill pay, and telephone banking; electronic or paper statements; and ATM, debit cards, direct deposits, mobile remote deposit capture, automatic payments and transfers, bank checks, wire transfers, and safe deposit box services. The company serves primarily the St. Lawrence County, and Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State through two full-service branch offices. Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, New York.

