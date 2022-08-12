Governor DAO One Day Volume Hits $33,622.00 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $564,721.05 and $33,622.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038968 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

