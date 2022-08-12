GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Shares Up 2.6%

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.61 and last traded at $37.61. 4,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 10,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOUT. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $709,000.

