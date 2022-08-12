Graviton Market Capitalization Achieves $6.95 Million (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Graviton has a market cap of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can now be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Graviton has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars.

