Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $670.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.