Greenlane Renewables Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Greenlane Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.81 million.

Greenlane Renewables Trading Down 9.4 %

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial dropped their price target on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

TSE:GRN opened at C$0.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.99 million and a PE ratio of -26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Greenlane Renewables has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$1.84.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.