Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days.

Greggs Price Performance

Greggs stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,450 ($41.69) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Greggs in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Further Reading

