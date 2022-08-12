Gregory Gene Freitag Sells 8,886 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 8,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $86,194.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 365,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregory Gene Freitag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AxoGen alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, Gregory Gene Freitag sold 13,046 shares of AxoGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $135,287.02.

On Thursday, August 4th, Gregory Gene Freitag sold 24,000 shares of AxoGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $255,360.00.

AxoGen Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $10.04 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AxoGen by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after buying an additional 534,086 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $3,112,000. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AxoGen during the first quarter worth $2,170,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 474,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 198,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in AxoGen by 34.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 686,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 174,770 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AxoGen

(Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.