Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.52

Shares of Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.52 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 81.87 ($0.99). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.01), with a volume of 115,375 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Griffin Mining from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 96.53. The stock has a market cap of £144.38 million and a PE ratio of 763.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

