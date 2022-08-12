Grin Price Tops $0.0747 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $7.34 million and $55,056.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0747 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,144.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,921.78 or 0.07959547 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00176657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00019698 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00258028 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00686003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.02 or 0.00588213 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005458 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

