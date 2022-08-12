Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Grocery Outlet updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.97-$1.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.97-1.00 EPS.

Shares of GO stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $46.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GO shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $1,110,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,222.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,705 shares of company stock valued at $25,024,384. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

