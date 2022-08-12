Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 3,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 91,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $922.71 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.57%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,196,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth about $1,264,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

