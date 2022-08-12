GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Short Interest Update

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the July 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GTXO remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 5,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,187. GTX has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

GTX Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS), Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and cellular location platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal.

