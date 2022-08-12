GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Short Interest Update

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the July 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GTX Stock Performance
Shares of GTXO remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 5,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,187. GTX has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
GTX Company Profile
