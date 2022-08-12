Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global cut shares of Guardant Health to a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $53.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $133.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The firm had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

