Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.76.

Cloudflare Stock Down 4.7 %

NET stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $2,863,309.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $2,863,309.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 217,977 shares of company stock worth $11,790,803 over the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

