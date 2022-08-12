Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.
NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.76.
Cloudflare Stock Down 4.7 %
NET stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
