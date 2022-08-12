GXChain (GXC) Trading 2.2% Higher This Week

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $37.58 million and $4,141.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002596 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 16,167% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000172 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000237 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000835 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 96.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

