Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-11% yr/yr to ~$1.07-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.80.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.20. The stock had a trading volume of 345,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,843. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.54. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $83,803.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,095 shares of company stock worth $482,496. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 320,184 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 198,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 142,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Haemonetics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,389,000 after purchasing an additional 69,141 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

