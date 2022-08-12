Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HAE. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.80.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE opened at $73.07 on Friday. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $83,803.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $482,496 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Haemonetics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Haemonetics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Articles

