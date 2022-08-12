Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $767.00 million-$792.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.00 million.

Hagerty Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSE HGTY opened at $12.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hagerty has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $167.81 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

Hagerty Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,025,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 356,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

See Also

