Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,000 shares, an increase of 69.3% from the July 15th total of 257,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HMCTF remained flat at $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

Get Hainan Meilan International Airport alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hainan Meilan International Airport in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Hainan Meilan International Airport

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.