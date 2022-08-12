Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance
HALL opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $84.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.
