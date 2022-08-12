Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HALL opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $84.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

