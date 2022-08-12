Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HWC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens upped their target price on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ HWC opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after acquiring an additional 164,707 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

