Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $51.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after buying an additional 164,707 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

