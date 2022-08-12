Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hanesbrands updated its Q3 guidance to $0.27-$0.32 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.11-$1.23 EPS.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Hanesbrands stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Hanesbrands

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBI. Barclays lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

