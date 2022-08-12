Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hanesbrands updated its Q3 guidance to $0.27-$0.32 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.11-$1.23 EPS.
Hanesbrands Price Performance
Hanesbrands stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $20.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
Featured Articles
