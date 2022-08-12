Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.00

Shares of Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 37.80 ($0.46), with a volume of 9874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.90 ($0.43).
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 45.45. The stock has a market cap of £52.00 million and a P/E ratio of 1,216.50. The company has a quick ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 22.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.
About Hansard Global
Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.
