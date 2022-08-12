Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,225 by Analysts at Barclays

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HL. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.18) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 890 ($10.75) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.67 ($12.72).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 977 ($11.81) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,640.50 ($19.82). The stock has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,731.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 821.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 972.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 27.44 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,964.29%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

